Fire Tornado Warning Issued in California
The National Weather Service has issued a rare fire tornado warning caused by the Loyalton Wildfire in California. Officials said the fire’s behavior was “extreme” enough to create its own weather conditions. “A pyrocumulonimbus from the Loyalton Fire is capable of producing a fire induced tornado and outflow winds in excess of 60 mph,” the weather service said in its warning. “It was located south of Chilcoot and is nearly stationary. This is extremely dangerous for firefighters.” Three hundred firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service battled the blaze, which started Friday and spanned 2,300 acres by Saturday. Residents in the Chilcoot area were forced to evacuate the region.