Firearms Instructor Took Out Texas Church Shooter With Single Shot
The man who quickly took out the shooter who killed two people at a Texas church Sunday morning has been identified as Jack Wilson, the deacon of security at West Freeway Church of Christ. According to news station KTVT, Wilson told reporters on Monday that he only fired one shot and said he had to avoid hitting fellow church members that stood between him and the shooter. “Don’t consider myself a hero at all. Did what I was trained to do,” Wilson said. “You train, but you hope you never have to go to that extreme. But if you do, your training will kick in, and that was evident yesterday.” The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified the deceased shooter as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen.
Wilson, a firearms instructor who is running for Hood County commissioner, recalled that the entire incident lasted less than 6 seconds. He said he was focused on keeping the shooter down while the wounded got help. “I don’t feel like I killed an individual. I feel like I killed evil. That’s how I’m approaching it and that’s how I’m processing,” he said. The two victims were reportedly identified as Tony Wallace and Richard White.