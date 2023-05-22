Jude Law Made a Revolting Choice While Playing Henry VIII
BEHIND THE SCENES
Jude Law made his own entry into the annals of unhinged method acting antics while playing England’s King Henry VIII on the set of Firebrand, dousing himself in a custom-made perfume reeking of “blood, fecal matter and sweat.” “I read several interesting accounts that you could smell Henry three rooms away,” Law said at a press conference for the historical drama at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. “His leg was rotting so badly. He hid it with rose oil. I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful.” The actor said he “initially” used the bespoke scent “very subtly” but, eventually, “It became a spray fest.” Karim Aïnouz, who directed the movie about Henry’s final days, confirmed that the stink was appalling. “When he walked in on set, it was just horrible,” Aïnouz said.