Fired CNN Host Chris Cuomo Hit by Allegations of Sexual Harassment

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Times
Chris Cuomo, who was fired by CNN for helping his brother Andrew fight sexual harassment charges, is now facing allegations of his own. The lawyer for Charlotte Bennett, one of the women whose allegations led to Andrew’s resignation as governor of New York, has a new client who says Chris is also a creep. Lawyer Debra Katz informed CNN that her client, a former “junior colleague” of Cuomo’s at another network, was sexually harassed by the anchor. The woman making claims said she came forward because she was “disgusted by Chris Cuomo’s on-air statements in response to the allegations made against his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo.” Both unemployed Cuomo brothers have denied all allegations.