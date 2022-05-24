Fired Worker Busted With Weapons Cache After Stalking Colleagues, Cops Say
ALARMING
A disgruntled employee who was fired from his job at a San Jose, California, construction company in January has been arrested for sending disturbing threats to his former co-workers, police said. Authorities seized a cache of weapons from Bryan Velasquez’s home on May 19, including “two AR pattern assault rifles, high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical body armor, and materials to manufacture and assemble privately made firearms or ghost guns,” the San Jose Police Department said in a press release. In April 2022, cops had received a report about the 43-year-old’s alleged threats to his co-workers. “Velasquez engaged in escalating behavior of cyber stalking, including posting pictures of himself pointing firearms on social media, sending e-mails to employees with threats littered with profanity, while intermixing intimate knowledge of his former co-workers residences’ and their daily patterns of behavior,” authorities said. One victim reportedly told cops they feared Velasquez would become a mass shooter based on his creepy behavior. Velasquez has been arrested and charged with felony stalking.