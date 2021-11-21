Prof: I Wasn't Masturbating, I Was Trying Not to Pee

CHEAT SHEET
A professor who was fired from Fordham University after a student reported she caught him masturbating on Zoom is fighting back, the New York Post reports. Howard Robinson, 68, says in a lawsuit against the school that he could not have been pleasuring himself during the class because he suffers from low testosterone and erectile dysfunction. Rather, he claims, the shaking and moaning the student heard was the result of him trying not urinate while he finished typing out an email to the class because he has an enlarged prostate. The student is also suing the school, claiming she faced retaliation for reporting the incident and turning over a video.