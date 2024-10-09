Former Good Morning America meteorologist Rob Marciano is back on TV covering Hurricane Milton for CBS News.

Marciano announced his return to TV with a post on Instagram.

“Back to work… be safe Florida,” Marciano captioned a screen grab of himself reporting from Tampa.

Marciano’s new gig at CBS made headlines last week after it was reported in a Status newsletter. The job comes less than a year after he was let go at GMA for undisclosed reasons. He had been with ABC since 2014.

Prior to his April exit, Marciano had reportedly been disciplined by the show.

According to Page Six, back in 2022, Marciano was removed from reporting in the Times Square studio after allegedly making a coworker uneasy. Reps for Marciano and “GMA” did not comment at the time.

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” a source told the tabloid at the time.

Sources also speculated that Marciano had anger issues, and his bad attitude could’ve been attributed to his split with his wife. Marciano’s ex-wife, Eryn Marciano, filed for divorce back in 2021. The exes share two children.

Another possible reason for his ousting was a reported “screaming match” he had with a GMA producer shortly before ABC cut ties.

The Daily Beast reported at the time that Ginger Zee, ABC News’ chief meteorologist, overheard the spat and reported back to the bosses. An ABC News spokesperson declined to comment at the time while Zee and Marciano did not respond to requests for comment.

Swetha Sharma, a former coworker of Marciano, seemed to echo similar sentiments about Marciano’s alleged anger problem.

“He was nice but that also wasn’t everyone’s experience with him,” Sharma told People back in May. “There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this.”