Fired GMA Weatherman Rob Marciano Set to Make a Comeback

Rob Marciano, the meteorologist who was fired by ABC News earlier this year following an angry outburst towards a Good Morning America producer, has been hired by CBS News, according to a report.

Reports in late April said the veteran weatherman and former GMA regular had been dismissed amid complaints about his behavior. Now, according to Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter, Marciano has been snapped up by CBS News as part of its expanding weather network.

Marciano kept a good relationship with Wendy Fisher—the former ABC News executive who ran the network’s newsgathering operations—who is now heading up CBS News’ weather operation, according to Status. It’s not clear when Marciano will return to the airwaves.

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS News for comment.

At the time of Marciano’s departure from ABC, sources claimed his exit came after multiple complaints from network staffers about his behavior. Two insiders told The Daily Beast Marciano got into a “heated screaming match” with a GMA producer, an event which was seen as “the last straw” at the network.

He’d previously been “banned” from the morning show’s studio in 2022 after he made a colleague feel uncomfortable, according to Page Six. The outlet cited a source in writing that Marciano was dealing with anger management issues while going through a divorce at the time, adding that there had been “a number of alarming events.”

After Marciano was shown the door by ABC News, The Daily Beast learned Marciano had been taken off the air for at least a month in 2022 and made to take anger management courses after allegedly making inappropriate remarks to a female producer.

Several of his colleagues found his firing “unexpected,” however, according to People, with a source telling the magazine that the negative coverage of Marciano felt like a “hit job.” Another person who worked with Marciano at CNN said he was “great” and that “no one took care of the crew in the field better than he did.”