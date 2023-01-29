Fired Google Exec: My Sexual Misconduct Complaint Was Ignored Because I’m a Man

A former Google executive has filed suit claiming he faced retaliation and was eventually fired because he reported sexual misconduct by a colleague. Ryan Olohan, 48, claims the tech giant swept his complaint under the rug because he is a man and the alleged aggressor is a woman. According to the New York Post, the suit alleges that Tiffany Miller groped Olohan at a business dinner in 2019—and then began reporting him for microaggressions after he went to human resources. Miller denies it. “This lawsuit is a fictional account of events filled with numerous falsehoods, fabricated by a disgruntled ex-employee, who was senior to Ms. Miller at Google,” her spokesman said. “Ms. Miller never made any ‘advance’ toward Mr. Olohan, which witnesses can readily corroborate.”
