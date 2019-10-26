CHEAT SHEET
FORCE OUT
Fired Kickball Umpire Sues South Carolina Mayor Says He Was Ousted Over Bad Call
An umpire who made a pivotal call against the local adult kickball team in Moncks Corner, S.C., is suing the town’s mayor for firing him, according to the New York Times. Graylnn Moran, Jr. says he lost his part-time job as a local umpire after Michael Lockliear, the mayor who plays second base for the local team, disagreed with the call, according to the lawsuit. The team lost the game. Moran says that Lockliear “stormed out of the dugout” and started yelling at him over a call against his son, who is in his 20s. “I didn’t even know he was the mayor,” Moran said. “He said, ‘This will be the last time you ever represent this town.’ He said, ‘I own this town.’” Moran makes about $1,200 a year umpiring and has called on the governor and attorney general to investigate Lockliear.