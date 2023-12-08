Fired Koch Official Joins DeSantis Campaign Super PAC
‘TURN THE PAGE’
An official who said he was fired from the Koch network’s Americans for Prosperity for speaking out against the conservative advocacy group’s backing of Nikki Haley has joined a super PAC helping Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, according to NBC News. Chris Maidment, who is set to serve as Never Back Down’s New Hampshire political director, told the site that “Republicans are ready to turn the page on failed interventionist foreign policies, cronyism, and appeasement of progressive policies that keep Americans down.” Maidment wrote on X, formerly Twitter, last week that Haley “is totally sideways” on AFP’s foreign policy position, favoring “intervention” over “realism and restraint.” On Wednesday, Semafor reported that Never Back Down hired two local directors who also left AFP because of its endorsement of the former South Carolian governor. But all is not rosy at DeSantis’ camp, with the Florida governor losing his grip on second place behind Donald Trump and Never Back Down recruiting its third CEO in less than two weeks.