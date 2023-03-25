Fired NYC Administrative Law Judge Had Side Hustle on OnlyFans
BODY OF EVIDENCE
A New York City judge fired this week for “unprofessional behavior” had a side hustle as an OnlyFans star, the New York Post reports. Gregory Locke, 33, charges $12 a month on the site and $9.99 on another adult platform, JustFor.Fans. “White collar professional by day… very unprofessional by night. always amateur, always raw, always slutty,” reads the now-former administrative law judge’s OnlyFans bio. In his day job, Locke earned $58 an hour to adjudicate parking tickets. “Guess what kind of porn I was watching in the middle of my work day during this quick orgasm break,” he said in one OnlyFans post. Locke also fired off explicit Twitter posts, taking aim at NYC’s mayor over his comments decrying the separation of church and state: “Eric Adams can suck my c–t.”