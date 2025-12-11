Fired Football Coach Jailed for Assault Hours Later

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore found himself in jail only hours after being fired from his $5.5 million-a-year job. The 39-year-old father of three was arrested on Wednesday after an alleged assault in Pittsfield Township and booked into Washtenaw County Jail, the Associated Press reported. Earlier, Moore had been fired after an internal review found he violated conduct rules by engaging in an improper relationship with a staff member. “This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” said Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel. Moore signed a five-year contract in 2024, but officials said the school would not have to pay out on the remaining years because he was fired for cause. The move brings an end to Moore’s two-year run as head coach, which included a 9-3 record this season. Associate Head Coach Biff Poggi has been named interim leader as the Wolverines prepare for the upcoming Citrus Bowl.