Fired WSJ Reporter Accuses Law Firm of Hacking Him in Suit

A former Wall Street Journal reporter has sued a law firm, accusing it of using Indian hackers to obtain emails between himself and Iranian American aviation executive Farhad Azima that got him fired. Jay Solomon alleges that Dechert LLP used the emails to win a lawsuit by a sheikh against Azima and then leaked the tranche. According to Reuters, one of those emails showed Solomon discussing a potential business deal with Azima, who was a source of his—and that’s why he got canned from his position as chief foreign correspondent. The lawsuit says the leak “effectively caused Mr. Solomon to be blackballed by the journalistic and publishing community.”