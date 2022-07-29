Firefighters Battle Blaze at Beloved Philly Institution Jim’s Steaks

Read it at NBC Philadelphia
The future of Philly’s legendary Jim’s Steaks may be in peril after officials began investigating smoke billowing from the building at around 9:25 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said. About 100 firefighters, medics, chiefs, and support personnel responded to the scene, the department said. NBC Philadelphia reported that smoke was on every floor of the four-story building, where firefighters smashed in windows as they battled the blaze. It’s unclear as of Friday morning if anyone was inside or what potential damage might mean for the Philly favorite.