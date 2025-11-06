Firefighters Injured in Giant Explosion as Fireball Destroys Car

Seven firefighters have been taken to the hospital after being caught in an explosion in New York City. Dramatic footage shows a growing ball of flame swell up from the street in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx on the evening of Wednesday, October 5. The New York Fire Department responded to calls at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Five of the firefighters are understood to have suffered severe burns as they tried to put out the initial blaze. None are thought to have life-threatening injuries. New York City Fire Chief John Esposito said they are all “awake and alert.” He added, “But they have some serious burns, and we’ll be obviously praying for them.” Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. In the aftermath, a car can be seen stripped back to little more than its bones. Burning trash was also found at the scene. Esposito said, “There was a lot of garbage and debris on the sidewalk that was on fire. There were a couple of cars that were on fire.”

New York Fire Department/ Facebook

ABC7 EYEWITNESS NEWS