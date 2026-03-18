Firefighters Rush to Kid Rock’s Bar After Flames Spotted

Firefighters rushed to Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse on Lower Broadway in Nashville on Tuesday morning after flames were spotted in the ductwork of the five-story live music bar. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department responded to an 11:15 a.m. call and used a ladder to access the top of the bar, where they worked to extinguish the blaze. Images published on X by a reporter with local news outlet WKRN News 2 showed visible damage inside the building. Officials told the outlet the fire broke out in the ceiling of the VIP room on the mezzanine near a front window. They said the fire likely started after a heating element got caught on a piece of insulation. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The bar, owned by MAGA diehard Kid Rock, made headlines in May 2025 when it reportedly closed its kitchen to avoid ICE raids. The 55-year-old musician—whose real name is Bob Ritchie—said at the time on social media that he was not involved in the venue’s day-to-day operations.

Visible damage inside Kid Rock’s — crews on scene could not immediately comment — we are waiting to hear back from the Nashville fire dept @WKRN https://t.co/WdHFsYHelk pic.twitter.com/Ngc212kfLl — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) March 17, 2026

WKRN News 2