Firefighters Swarm Calvin Harris’ Los Angeles Pad After Blaze Breaks Out: Report
UNDER CONTROL
An army of first responders raced to Calvin Harris’ Beverly Hills mansion on Wednesday night after a fire broke out on the property, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the tabloid that at least 10 fire units were summoned to the smoky scene after a call came in just before 8:30 p.m., with eyewitnesses reporting the presence of ambulances, fire trucks, and even helicopters. Firefighters cut through a roof on the home’s second story to get at the blaze, which is believed to have broken out on the third floor due to an electrical malfunction. It took 52 minutes to extinguish the flames, according to TMZ, with roughly $100,000 in damage done to the house. Sources close to Harris told TMZ that the popular DJ wasn’t at home when the fire began—and that he in fact hasn’t lived there for a number of years. It was not immediately clear who lives at the property, but Harris has been leasing it “for at least a few years now,” according to TMZ. No injuries were reported in the incident.