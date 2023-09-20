First Autopsy Results Out for Patriots Fan Who Died After Punch
DEATH IN THE STANDS
A New England Patriots fan did not experience “traumatic” injuries when he fell unconscious at a game and later died after being punched by a Miami Dolphins supporter, authorities said Wednesday. That finding may indicate that Dale Mooney, 53, did not die due to the blow to the face. According to WCVB, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said, “Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue.” It did not detail the specific medical condition but later added that further testing would be needed to determine the cause of death. No one has been charged in the incident, though an investigation is ongoing. Joseph Kilmartin, a witness, told NBC News on Tuesday that he thought Mooney was in trouble before he was punched. “At a certain point prior to him getting punched [in the head], you can see that his body wasn’t moving like it should, and I believe he’s having a heart attack already at this point.”