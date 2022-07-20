CHEAT SHEET
    ‘We Hear You’: Minneapolis Venue Cancels Dave Chappelle’s Sold-Out Show at Last Minute

    Alan Halaly

    Breaking News Intern

    Shannon Finney/Getty Images

    After facing backlash for booking him, First Avenue in Minnesota has canceled a sold-out, surprise performance by Dave Chappelle just a few hours before it was scheduled to begin. Chappelle has faced criticism in the past for transphobic comments, particularly in his comedy special The Closer. The show is transferring to the Varsity Theater nearby. First Avenue wrote in a statement that it realizes it may not be a popular decision, but it recognizes that it “let down” the community. “We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have,” the venue wrote.

