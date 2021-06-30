CHEAT SHEET
First Member of Far-Right ‘Boogaloo’ Movement Charged for Storming Capitol
Steven Thurlow, a U.S. Army veteran, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thurlow is also alleged to be a member of the far-right “Boogaloo” movement, which has called for a civil war to overthrow the government. Investigators say tipsters sent Facebook posts to the FBI showing Thurlow inside the Capitol building during the riot. One image allegedly shows Thurlow in tactical gear and body armor with a “Boogaloo” patch on the front. Thurlow is one of more than four dozen military veterans charged in connection with the riot but, so far, he is the first member of the “Boogaloo” movement to be charged. An initial hearing has yet to be scheduled in his case.