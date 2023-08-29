First Campaign Ad to Use Trump’s Mugshot Debuts Courtesy of Christie Super PAC
‘TIRED OF THE DRAMA?’
A new ad is beaming Donald Trump’s mugshot into the homes of New Hampshire residents thanks to Tell It Like It Is—a super PAC backing Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie. The 30-second spot, titled “Winning Again,” asks voters if they’re ready to move past all the “drama,” “distraction,” and “lies” incurred by the former president. “It’s time for conservatives to win again,” a narrator says over an image of the mugshot. The ad goes on to tout Christie’s record as a former prosecutor and governor of New Jersey, emphasizing that he “tells the truth and he’ll beat Joe Biden easily.” The spot is part of a $400,000 media buy that will air statewide across broadcast, cable, and digital platforms beginning Friday, Tell It Like It Is said in a statement. It marks the first derogatory use of the image by one of Trump’s rivals for the presidential nomination. The former president’ re-election campaign was quick to appropriate the photo to hawk its own merchandise, announcing a line of mugshot t-shirts just hours after the picture was taken at the Fulton County Jail last week.