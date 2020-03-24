First Child Under 18 Dies of Coronavirus in Los Angeles County

Read it at Los Angeles Times
An individual under the age of 18 has died of the novel coronavirus, marking the first known child death from the virus in the United States, Los Angeles County officials confirmed on Tuesday. “[It is] a devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” said Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s Public Health director. Officials announced four more deaths from the virus on Tuesday afternoon, including the child, bringing the death toll in the county to 11. Officials also confirmed an additional 128 cases for a total of 662. California, which was placed under a statewide lockdown last week, had reported more than 2,200 cases of the virus as of Tuesday.