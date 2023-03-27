CHEAT SHEET
Silicon Valley Bank May Have Found Its New Owner
Silicon Valley Bank may soon have a new owner. Several reports late Sunday suggested that First Citizens BancShares is in “advanced” talks to purchase the failed bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which currently controls the institution and its assets. A deal is expected as soon as Monday, Reuters and Bloomberg both reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. The potential deal comes after two weekends of failed talks—after which the FDIC decided to sell its private banking service, SVB Private, and Silicon Valley Bank separately.