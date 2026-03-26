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1

First-Class Passenger Blindsided by ‘Flight’ That’s a Bus

GROUND TRANSPORTATION
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 12:13PM EDT 
American Airlines
An Italian Air Force Eurofighter aircraft escorts an American Airlines plane in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 23, 2025. Italian Air Force/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY Italian Air Force/via REUTERS

Some airline passengers are discovering a little too late that their “flight” never leaves the ground. A string of travelers say they were caught off guard after booking tickets through American Airlines—only to find themselves boarding a bus instead of a plane. The confusion stems from routes operated by Landline Company, a service that partners with airlines to offer bus routes that carry official flight numbers. Kennedy Woodard-Jones, 27, told The Washington Post she believed she had booked a first-class flight from South Bend, Indiana, to Chicago O’Hare. Nothing seemed unusual—she checked in online, selected a seat, and went to the gate as normal, she told the outlet. It wasn’t until an American Airlines–branded bus pulled up that she realized something was off. The arrangement isn’t hidden, exactly. The airline’s website notes when a route is “operated by Landline” and includes a small bus icon indicating that part of the journey is on the ground. Still, she’s not alone. Another traveler, Shawnte Crossley, told the outlet she was left baffled during a similar booking—at one point asking bus staff how passengers would get to the plane.

Read it at Washington Post

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2
Savannah Guthrie Delivers Bombshell Update on Mother’s Kidnapping
‘IT’S BECAUSE OF ME’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 12:04PM EDT 
savannah guthrie
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "Today" Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on May 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images) NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Savannah Guthrie has revealed that the first two ransom notes the family received may have been sent from the real kidnappers. “I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real,” Guthrie said in her first TV appearance since her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance on January 31. In a 30-minute interview with the Today show, Guthrie, 54, spoke candidly about her days since the kidnapping with her long-time friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb. In the interview, Guthrie was referring to one of the first ransom notes sent on February 3 to TMZ, in which the sender identified a piece of clothing Nancy, 84, was wearing and an item damaged in the home during the abduction. They asked for millions of dollars in Bitcoin to be sent to a cryptocurrency wallet. Guthrie believes the other ransom notes that came after were likely from copycats. Officials haven’t confirmed the authenticity of any of the ransom notes, nor have they identified a suspect in the case. Gutherie says she feels that her mother was targeted because of her fame. “I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that girl—that lady has money. We can… make a quick buck.’ I mean, that would make sense,” she said. “But we don’t know. Which is too much to bear, to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it’s because of me.” The family is offering a $1 million reward for her return, while the FBI offers $50,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the missing 84-year-old.

Read it at Page Six

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Score a $350 Off Narwal’s Luxury Robot Vacuum Cleaner
BIG SPRING SALE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 03.25.26 7:31PM EDT 
NARWAL Freo Z10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, Tangle Free Robot Mop
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Narwal.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are cleaning devices, and there is the Narwal Freo Z Ultra—a sovereign cleaning machine engineered not to impress you, but to liberate you from ever having to think about sweeping and mopping ever again. This seriously effective robot vacuum cleaner doesn’t just deliver surface shine like its other peers on the market—it offers quiet precision, elegant automation, and a professional deep clean with the touch of a button.

The best part? The Freo Z Ultra doesn’t beep for attention incessantly, beg for updates, or require constant supervision to get the job done. With previous robot vacuums I’ve owned, I had to follow the device around to make sure it was working, and it still left behind crumbs, pet dander, and dust. The Freo Ultra gives your floors a major clean and then disappears, leaving behind silence, order, and floors that you could serve dinner on without a plate (OK, almost).

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The robot mop and vacuum cleaner is designed with customizable degrees of suction for a variety of floorings for different situations. It automatically identifies the appropriate suction volume and level depending on its detection of dirt. Its whisper-soft mopping function is also fully automated and doesn’t leave behind streaks.

This isn’t just a cleaning device—it’s basically an invisible butler with a zero-tolerance policy for dirt, dust, and inefficiency. It’s definitely a splurge, but 100 percent worth the investment, especially while it’s steeply discounted for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. This week, you can score up to 40 percent off select Narwal robot vacuum cleaner models, including the Freo Ultra and the more affordable models. If you’ve been looking for a robot vacuum that actually works without constant intervention, Narwal’s robot vacuums will not disappoint.

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3
Billionaire Heartbroken After Death of 15-Year-Old Son
SHOCK LOSS
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 11:52AM EDT 
Ronald Perelman's son, Oscar, died on the island of St. Marteen. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.
Ronald Perelman's son, Oscar, died on the island of St. Marteen. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

The teenage son of billionaire investor Ronald Perelman, 83, and Dr. Anna Chapman has died on the island of St. Maarten, according to Page Six. Oscar Perelman was just 15 years old. His passing on Tuesday night was reportedly related to a chronic medical issue. A source told Page Six that Oscar was a “kind, smart child.” Perelman married psychiatrist Anna Chapman in 2010. The couple had their son, Oscar, through a surrogate the same year. A source told Page Six that the couple had wanted a baby together for a while and that Ronald had never looked “happier or more content.” After Oscar, Perelman and Chapman welcomed another baby by surrogate in 2012. Ronald has been married five times and has fathered eight children in total. Perelman adopted three children with his first wife, Faith Golding, Steven, Josh, and Hope before Faith gave birth to their fourth child, Debra. Their marriage lasted until 1984. Perelman married Claudia Cohen in 1984 with the pair having one child together, Samantha, who died in 1993 after a secret seven-year battle with ovarian cancer. Perelman married Patricia Duff in 1995 and the pair had a daughter, Caleigh Sophia. Perelman was also married to actress Ellen Barkin from 2000-2005. He made his fortune in the 1980s through a string of successful investments, including with Revlon and Panavision. He then became a towering philanthropist in New York, making large donations to several area hospitals, including NYU Langone Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center. His net worth dropped significantly in recent years, from an estimated $19.8 billion in 2018 to $1.9 billion in 2022.

Read it at Page Six

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4
Hollywood A-Listers Forced to Flee From One of the World’s Top Hotels
IN THE LINE OF FIRE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:54AM EDT 
Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood and Kathryn Newton
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

A group of Hollywood A-listers was forced to flee from one of the world’s top hotels on Wednesday after it caught fire. Among the A-listers was Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Ready or Not 2: Here I Come co-stars, who were forced to evacuate from the Bristol Hotel in Paris when a fire broke out in the kitchen, TMZ reported. There were 400 people in the hotel at the time, with some gathered for a press conference for Ready or Not 2. Two ​members of staff were injured in the fire as they tried to put it out, with another person also injured. All the guests have now returned safely, the hotel said in a statement. More than 100 ⁠firefighters attended the scene. The Bristol Hotel is often used by world leaders when they visit the French President, as well as by celebrities. The five-star hotel was featured in Woody Allen’s 2011 film Midnight in Paris.

Read it at TMZ

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Brooke Shields’ Go-To Brow Serum Is 40% Off Right Now
BIG SPRING DEALS
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 03.25.26 4:27PM EDT 
Published 03.25.26 4:25PM EDT 
Grandebrow Brow Serum Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Grande Cosmetics.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a child of the late ’90s and early ’00s, I made the infinitely regrettable decision to pluck my eyebrows into a thin, sperm-like shape in junior high. My mom warned me they wouldn’t grow back if I ignored her advice. Naturally, I didn’t listen.

Over a decade later, my brows were still paying the price for my preteen attempts to channel my inner grunge supermodel. So when I came across a video of Brooke Shields swearing by Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum, I figured it was worth a shot. In just four weeks, my sparse brows looked noticeably fuller, healthier, and far closer to their pre-plucked state.

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum (4-Month Supply)
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Like Shields, I use the brow serum morning and night (even though the brand recommends applying it just once daily), and I haven’t experienced any irritation.

If you’re trying to recover from overplucking or just want fuller, healthier brows and lashes, Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum lives up to the hype. Even better, they’re currently 40 percent off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale—so there’s never been a better time to stock up.

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5
American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Over Alarming Problem
MALFUNCTION
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.26.26 10:19AM EDT 
American Airlines Boeing 737
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: An American Airlines Boeing 737 airplane departs from Los Angeles International Airport en route Nashville on January 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its front tire blew. Flight 1461 had taken off Wednesday from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina at about 7 p.m. and was scheduled to land at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International about an hour and 45 minutes later. When the Boeing 737-800 arrived in Newark, though, it experienced a “malfunctioning nose landing gear” and had to make an emergency landing, a Port Authority spokesperson said. No injuries were reported, and the plane was towed to the gate after landing. The emergency landing came two days after Newark faced a temporary ground stop after smoke disrupted operations inside the air traffic control tower. It also follows a deadly crash in nearby LaGuardia Airport, where on Sunday an Air Canada flight crashed into a firetruck that was on the runway, killing two pilots and hospitalizing dozens of passengers.

Read it at New York Post

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6
‘Summer Breeze’ Songwriter Dies at 85
RIP
Meera Navlakha 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:33AM EDT 
Dash Crofts performs at Georgia Tech's Alexander Memorial Coliseum on October 22, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Dash Crofts performs at Georgia Tech's Alexander Memorial Coliseum on October 22, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Hill/WireImage

American musician Dash Crofts, best known for creating 1972’s double-platinum single “Summer Breeze,” has died at 85. Crofts was one-half of the musical duo Seals and Crofts, alongside multi-instrumentalist Jim Seals, who died in 2022 at the age of 79. Crofts died on Wednesday from complications of heart surgery, his family told TMZ. The duo’s producer, Louie Shelton, released a tribute to the drummer, writing, “Sad to hear our dear brother and partner in music has passed away today. Sending love and prayers to all his family and many fans.” Seals and Crofts found success as a musical duo throughout the ‘70s, also releasing “Diamond Girl” in 1973, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The two ended their collaboration in 1983, but reunited a few times in the ’90s and again in 2004. “Around 1980, we were still drawing 10,000 to 12,000 people at concerts,” Seals once told the Los Angeles Times, “but we could see, with this change coming where everybody wanted dance music, that those days were numbered.”

Read it at TMZ

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7
Hollywood Star Accused of Disturbing Tennis Club With Relentless ‘Outbursts’
YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:21AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Shia LaBeouf attends the UK Premiere of "Salvable" at The Curzon Soho on July 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)
Dave Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Shia LaBeouf is terrorizing his local tennis club, according to TMZ. Citing sources, it says the actor—who starred as tennis bad boy John McEnroe in the 2017 film Borg vs McEnroe—is the subject of an email sent to New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club members warning them of a “new neighboring resident whose continued outbursts have affected the club environment.” TMZ says the actor has been known to sit across the road from the Louisiana club in his Porsche, delivering “random outbursts when interacting with members coming and going.” It also claims that despite not being a member of the club himself, the 39-year-old Transformers star has offered members money to play with him, and has interrupted classes. Members have been told not to engage and report any major incidents to the club as it works “to resolve this matter and ensure the continued tranquility of the club.” It also said it would temporarily close the entrance on LaBeouf’s street to limit contact. The actor was accused of using homophobic language in a Big Easy bar and arrested with a battery charge in February following a meltdown at Mardi Gras. The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for LaBeouf and the tennis club for comment.

Read it at TMZ

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8
Disaster for Trump as Inflation Is Set to Soar Due to His War
📈📈📈
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 10:06AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s war in Iran is predicted to cause a steep rise in inflation in the U.S. A devastating forecast from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) says that the Middle East conflict could see U.S. inflation rise to as much as 4.2 percent this year. The multibillion-dollar war could also slow U.S. economic growth to 2 percent this year, before sliding down further to 1.7 percent in 2027. The estimates are devastating for Trump, who made tackling high inflation and rising prices one of his main 2024 vows. Instead, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war has sparked a worldwide fuel crisis, sending gas prices soaring in the U.S., with inflation predicted to follow suit. “The breadth and duration of the conflict are very uncertain, but a prolonged period of higher energy prices will add markedly to business costs and raise consumer price inflation, with adverse consequences for growth,” the Paris-based OECD said. The organization also warned that the war in Iran will affect global GDP growth, which is now projected to ease from 3.3 percent in 2025 to 2.9 percent in 2026 before marginally increasing to 3 percent next year.

Read it at Financial Times

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This Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus Sans the Crash
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 02.25.26 5:32PM EST 
Published 02.25.26 4:52AM EST 
Everyday Dose coffee
Everyday Dose.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.

If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.

The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.

Everyday Dose Coffee+ Blend
Shop Now Everyday Dose

Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.

Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.

For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.

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9
Skeleton of Three Musketeers Hero Believed to Have Been Discovered
ALL FOR ONE!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:49AM EDT 
A view inside the Peter and Paul Church (Petrus en Pauluskerk) in Maastricht shows an excavation pit opened in the floor, where archaeologists believe they may have uncovered the skeletal remains of Charles de Batz de Castelmore, known as d’Artagnan, leader of King Louis XIV's musketeers, who died in 1673 during the French siege of the city, in Maastricht, Netherlands, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Piroschka Van De Wouw/REUTERS

The skeleton of one of history’s most swashbuckling figures may have finally been found buried beneath the floor of a church in the Netherlands. The remains, in situ for the past three and a half centuries, are believed to belong to Charles de Batz de Castelmore, better known as Count d’Artagnan—a real-life French musketeer, close aide to King Louis XIV, and the inspiration for Alexandre Dumas’s beloved adventure stories. D’Artagnan was killed during the Siege of Maastricht in 1673 and was long rumored to have been buried at St. Peter and Paul Church in the city, though no evidence had ever surfaced—until now. Jos Valke, a deacon at the church who helped unearth the skeleton, told the BBC he is 99 percent certain the remains are d’Artagnan’s. “We became quite silent when we found the first bone,” he said, citing a buried bullet, a coin dated 1660 and the skeleton’s position beneath the former altar as key indicators. A sample has been sent to Germany for analysis.

Read it at BBC

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10
Drunk Man Entered Plane on Runway After Smashing Through Gate
FLYING HIGH
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 2:22AM EDT 
Drunk driver who crashed through a locked gate at Daytona Beach International Airport.
Drunk driver who crashed through a locked gate at Daytona Beach International Airport. Volusia Sheriff

A drunk man who is accused of crashing through a locked gate and driving onto the active runway of an airport before entering a plane has been identified. Bryan J. Parker, 58, of Holly Hill in Volusia County, Florida, drove a blue Ford Mustang through the secure gate of Daytona Beach International Airport at around 4:25 p.m Wednesday, cops said. A report from the Sheriff of Volusia County said Parker was “highly intoxicated” and claimed witnesses saw his vehicle enter the active taxiway and nearly hit an Embry-Riddle plane that was taxiing. Parker then got out of his car and attempted to enter an occupied, running aircraft. After being unsuccessful, he ran to another aircraft, which he entered. In the sheriff’s latest update on the incident, it stated that an airport operations technician gave chase, removed him from the plane and placed him on his truck’s tailgate. Parker jumped off and ran toward a third plane before being caught and placed in handcuffs. Overall, the incident happened in around 30 seconds, airport officials added. Parker said he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and did not remember what led to the bizarre incident. Multiple charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

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