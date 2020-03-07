CHEAT SHEET
    First Coronavirus Deaths on U.S. East Coast

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Dado Ruvic/Reuters

    Florida health authorities reported two fatalities from COVID-19 late Friday, marking the first deaths on the East Coast. The total number of reported cases of the coronavirus has risen to at least 308 across the U.S. as authorities grapple with a shortage of tests. The U.S. is also debating what to do with some 3,500 passengers and crew onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship anchored off San Francisco after at least 21 people tested positive for the potentially deadly virus after around 40 people were tested. President Donald Trump had expressed concern over letting them disembark on American soil because of the impact on the total number of cases logged in the U.S.

