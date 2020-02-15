CHEAT SHEET
First Coronavirus Death Confirmed in Europe
An 80-year-old man visiting France from Hubei Province in China is Europe’s the first fatality from the deadly coronavirus. The tourist arrived in France on Jan. 16 and tested positive in a Paris hospital on Jan. 25. He died in quarantine. The death marks the first casualty outside Asia and the fourth outside mainland China. Other victims have died in Hong Kong, the Philippines and Japan. China now says that more than 1,500 people have died from the virus within China and another 2,641 were just diagnosed, bringing China’s total number of cases to 66,492. Another 500 cases have been reported in 24 countries around the world.