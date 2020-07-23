First COVID-19 Hit China. Then Floods. Now Locusts.

HONG KONG—Months after COVID-19 devastated China’s cities, floods are now overwhelming huge swaths of land across China—after starting in the south, they’ve spread across the span of the country—brought on by unusually heavy marathon rains since early June. The overflow, which has so far affected nearly 24 million people and displaced many of them, also coincides with another looming disaster: swarms of locusts are starting to eat their way into China, too.

The confluence of these events comes as China restarts its economy and the government tries to prevent second and third waves of coronavirus infections. Despite Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping’s instruction to officials around the country to “shoulder their responsibilities” in flood relief and to implement plans that will provide early warning, hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their homes or livelihoods.

Disastrous Deluge