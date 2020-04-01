U.S. Intelligence Concludes China’s Coronavirus Numbers Are Fake: Report
U.S. intelligence has concluded that China has concealed the extent of their coronavirus outbreak, underreporting the number of cases and deaths caused by the virus. According to Bloomberg, the intelligence report—delivered to the White House last week—said China intentionally pushed out incomplete data and the total numbers coming from the country were fake. The outbreak began in China’s Hubei province late last year, and the country has reported about 82,000 cases and 3,300 deaths. The U.S., Italy, and Spain have all surpassed China’s known total number of cases, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. The White House and the Chinese Embassy have not commented publicly on the matter. The coronavirus numbers of other nations—including Iran, Russia, Indonesia and North Korea—have also been seen as potentially undercounted.