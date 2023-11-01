First Foreigners Allowed to Leave Gaza Amid Israeli Onslaught
LEAVE NOW
Foreigners were seen entering the Rafah crossing separating Gaza and Egypt on Wednesday after Qatar reportedly brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to allow them to leave the besieged enclave. It would be the first time foreign passport holders would be allowed to leave Gaza since Israel stepped up its attacks in the territory in the wake of Hamas militants’ incursion into southern Israel earlier this month. Local media outlets in Egypt also reported that the first group of critically injured evacuees from Gaza entered Egypt on Wednesday. An Egyptian security source told Reuters that a total of 500 foreigners would be allowed to pass through the crossing on Wednesday, while a second source said that not all would get through before midnight. The crossings come after Israeli strikes hit a refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday, which local officials said left dozens of people dead.