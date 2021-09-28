First-Grade Teacher Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Riot Charges

A first-grade teacher who had recently begun a new job at a Christian elementary school has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelsey Wilson, who pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday along with her husband, Zachary Wilson, has since lost her job at the Dayspring Christian School in Springfield, the Kansas City Star reports. As part of their plea agreement, each one has pleaded guilty to only a single misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building on Jan. 6. Kelsey Wilson, who initially faced several charges, including disorderly conduct, was charged on Aug. 2, a month after taking on her new teaching job. The school confirmed on Monday that Wilson is no longer employed there.
The couple first wound up on the feds’ radar in January, when an anonymous tipster alerted authorities to Facebook posts by Zachary Wilson in which he spoke of being inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. A co-worker of Kelsey Wilson’s is said to have also provided federal investigators with evidence against the teacher. Court documents suggest she knew she would likely lose her job once her participation in the riot came out: “The defendant advised she is a first grade teacher and believes her employment will be terminated following her arrest.”