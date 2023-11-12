CHEAT SHEET
    First-Grade Teachers Probed Over Palestine ‘Genocide’ Lesson

    A public charter school in Los Angeles has placed two teachers on leave and launched an investigation after they posted on social media about a lesson “on the genocide in Palestine” for first-graders. The Los Angeles Times reports that one of the educators at Citizens of the World Charter School, which rents space from a synagogue, wrote “my fav was a kid who was like ‘What if they just give the land back to Palestine and find somewhere else to live?’” The school principal is also taking a leave of absence after asking the rabbi about removing Israeli flags from the courtyard.

