First Hostages Released as Donald Trump Flies to Israel for Peace Deal
Hamas has handed over the first seven hostages under the first phase of the Israel-Gaza ceasefire. The hostages, who have been held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks in 2023, were released to the Red Cross. Of the 48 hostages in captivity, 20 are still alive. The first seven hostages to be released are Eitan More, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Alon Ehal, and Guy Gilboa Dallal, according to Reuters. Crowds had filled Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, in anticipation of the release. Speaking on Air Force One on his way to Israel, Trump said, “The war is over, you understand that?” He said he believed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would hold, stating, “I think it’s going to normalize.” American-Israeli activist Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was murdered by Hamas in 2024, told CNN she hoped the ceasefire would remain. “It seems that the interest of everyone is to see this come to fruition…” she said. “And I think we‘ve seen that when President Trump decides that something should happen, he is singularly someone in this region who can get it to happen.” The IDF said additional hostages are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later in the day.