Images Released From Trump Documentary Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Panel
The first images have been published from the documentary film about Donald Trump which was subject to a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. CBS News on Wednesday released two stills from the film, which features interviews with Trump and his inner circle around the 2020 U.S. election. It also includes footage shot on the day of the attack on the Capitol in January 2021. The still photographs from the film that have been released show Trump and his daughter Ivanka speaking to British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was granted extensive access to the former president and his team as they attempted to overturn the election. Holder is himself set to appear for a private deposition with the House select committee on Thursday.