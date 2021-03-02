First J&J Coronavirus Vaccine Dose Administered to Ohio 86-Year-Old

Read it at CBS 46
An 86-year-old Ohio woman received the first dose in the U.S. of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine Tuesday. Speaking from a mass vaccination site at The Ohio State University, Barbara Schmalenberger said, “I wanted this shot. I didn’t want to settle for anything else.” She said she had been waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine specifically. The FDA issued emergency use authorization for the single-shot vaccine Saturday, the third preventative approved after Pfizer and Moderna’s jabs, and four million doses of the vaccine began shipping Tuesday.