Joe Biden Is Negative After Jill Tests Positive for COVID-19
First Lady Jill Biden has Covid-19, the White House announced Monday night. Biden, 72, first tested positive on Monday night. “She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” the White House said in a statement. It followed with another statement on President Joe Biden’s health, confirming he tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday night. “Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening,” the White House said in a statement. “The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.” Joe Biden previously caught Covid in July 2022.