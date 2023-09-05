CHEAT SHEET
    Joe Biden Is Negative After Jill Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Kelly Weill

    U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One as they depart after touring Florida Hurricane Idalia storm destruction, in Gainesville, Florida

    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

    First Lady Jill Biden has Covid-19, the White House announced Monday night. Biden, 72, first tested positive on Monday night. “She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” the White House said in a statement. It followed with another statement on President Joe Biden’s health, confirming he tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday night. “Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening,” the White House said in a statement. “The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.” Joe Biden previously caught Covid in July 2022.

