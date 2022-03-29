First Lady’s Community College Class Canceled Over Campus Bomb Threat

Read it at WJLA
A bomb threat at the community college where First Lady Jill Biden teaches prevented her from making it to classes Tuesday, her press secretary said in a statement. “The First Lady was informed about a bomb threat at Northern Virginia Community College prior to departing the White House for class this morning,” she said. “At no point was she in any danger.” The campus was closed Tuesday after the threat was made, according to WJLA. Authorities have not determined who made the threat, but the campus will remain closed as they investigate.