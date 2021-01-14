CHEAT SHEET
    Melania Trump Spends Her Final Days Packing Bags, Ghosting Her Successor

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Zak Bennett/AFP/Getty

    Like her husband after his ban from Twitter, there’s been radio silence from first lady Melania Trump in recent days—especially for her successor. CNN reports that the outgoing first lady has yet to speak to her successor, Jill Biden, with just under a week before she departs the White House. However, she is not sad to be leaving, an anonymous source close to Melania told CNN. Instead, she’s been busy packing bags as her and her husband prepare to move to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, according to CNN.

