‘First Lady of Banjo’ Roni Stoneman Dies at 85
COUNTRY LEGEND
The woman known as the ‘First Lady of the Banjo’ has passed away at age 85. Roni Stoneman, known for her gap-toothed grin and eager persona, was the 22nd of 23 children born into a country music family and got her start performing in the Stoneman Family band. But her individual prowess at the banjo helped her chart a solo career in television in the 1970s, when she joined the country music variety show Hee Haw. “She was an integral part of a bedrock country music family, and for eighteen years on Hee Haw, she stole scenes as a skillful banjo player and as a comical, gap-toothed country character,” Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement on X. “For Roni Stoneman, country music was a birthright and her life’s work.” Indeed, the devoted country musician was performing well into her 80s, sharing the stage with her sister as recently as 2020. Together, they were the last remaining members of the Stoneman Family band that launched her to country fame.