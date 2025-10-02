First Lady’s AI Video Sparks Online Time Travel Speculation

First lady Melania Trump appears to teleport in a new AI-generated video, fueling speculation about time travel online.

“Are we gonna get teleportation?!?” one user wrote in response to a video posted on Wednesday to the first lady’s cryptocurrency X account that promotes her $MELANIA memecoin.

In the AI-generated video, a hologram of Melania materializes in a golden room of a high-rise building, eventually taking on the complete form of the first lady.

The caption on both the original tweet and a response from the first lady’s official account reads: “Into The Future.”

Some users interpreted this as the first lady hinting at a possible breakthrough in time travel.

“I’VE SUSPECTED IT ALL ALONG... THE FEELING HAS BEEN VERY STRONG! WILL WE BE ABLE TO TIME TRAVEL SOON? CUZ I WOULD LOVE TO GO BACK TO WHEN WE LANDED ON THE MOON... AND BE CALLED THE FIRST CONSPIRACY THEORIST FOR CALLING OUT [THEIR] BULLS--T,” one user commented.

“Bring on the portals, stargates and transporters.I’m 100% ready for our Star Trek future!!!!” another user wrote.

One user expressed excitement about joining the first lady in the future, commenting, “I want to go into the future with you. take us to the infinite!”

Other users noticed that President Donald Trump is absent from the video.

“Even @MELANIATRUMP envisions a future without Trump…" one user commented.

The president has also experimented with AI, sharing deepfake racist clips of Democratic leaders. In one clip, posted to his Truth Social account on Monday ahead of the government shutdown, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is depicted wearing a sombrero and a mustache.

Referring to Trump’s posts, one user commented on the first lady’s video by asking the generative AI chatbot Grok to “make her wear a sombrero,” to which Grok responded with another AI-generated image.

Some users suggested that the first lady’s son, Barron Trump, was teaching her how to time travel.

“Sure is sending some TIME TRAVELING VIBES… BARRON must have shown her that one," one user wrote.

The suggestion refers to children’s novels written in the 1800s by lawyer Ingersoll Lockwood, whose main protagonist is named Baron Trump. In another uncanny parallel to the Trump presidency, Lockwood’s later book The Last President describes a political outsider from New York who becomes president.

“1900: Barron Trump Underground Vibes,” one user commented, referring to the books.

Melania Trump herself has not explained the meaning of the video.