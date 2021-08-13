CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
First Live Murder Hornet of 2021 Spottted in Washington State
THEY’RE BA-ACK
Read it at NBC News
A live Asian murder hornet was spotted in Blaine, Washington, this week, marking the first time the giant insect was spotted alive in the state this year. A dead hornet had previously been found near Seattle. The new sighting was verified by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which said the giant hornet was seen a few miles from where a nest of the killer creatures was destroyed last year. Murder hornets were first spotted in the U.S. in 2019 and can destroy an entire honeybee hive in a short time. The hornet spotted this week was seen attacking a wasp nest. Authorities are concerned about the spread of murder hornets because of the threat they pose to honeybees, but they can also be lethal to humans.