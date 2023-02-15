First Look at Lady Gaga in the ‘Joker’ Sequel
THAT BOY IS A MONSTER
The filmmaker behind the sequel for the Joker released a first image of Lady Gaga in the film, who is believed to be playing the character of Harley Quinn. Todd Phillips shared the post to Instagram on Tuesday night, a close-up of Gaga’s character cradling star Joaquin Phoenix’s face. He wrote alongside the post: “Happy Valentine’s Day,” sparking rumors of a love affair between the pair in the follow up to the 2019 hit (Quinn and the Joker have a notoriously toxic romantic relationship in previous adaptations). DC Comics fueled the rumor mill, posting in reply: “…love is in the air…?” Details of the movie, set for an October release, are slim, however considering the last Joker film closed with the character in Arkham Asylum, it would make sense for Quinn to enter the storyline in the sequel (Quinn works there as a psychiatrist). Lady Gaga also shared the image to Instagram with the caption: “Folie à Deux 🃏.”