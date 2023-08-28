First Man Charged Under Uganda’s Draconian ‘Aggravated Homosexuality’ Law
SEVERE
A 20-year-old Ugandan man is now the first in the country to be charged with “aggravated homosexuality,” a crime punishable by death under Uganda’s new harsh anti-gay law, Reuters reported. The law, enacted in May, criminalizes same-sex intercourse. It can be a capital offense if it’s considered “aggravated”—in cases of repeat offenses, same-sex intercourse that spreads terminal disease or gay sex with a minor, elderly person, or a person with disabilities. The 20-year-old defendant was charged with aggravated homosexuality after “unlawful sexual intercourse” with a 41-year-old man, according to a charge sheet obtained by Reuters, but it’s unclear why the crime was deemed “aggravated.” Four other people have been charged for homosexuality since its enactment in May, according to Justine Balya, a lawyer for the defendant. Bayla’s client is believed to be the first charged for the “aggravated” variant, however.