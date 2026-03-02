World

First Missile Hits Europe as Trump’s War Spirals Out of Control

SHOCKWAVES

The chaos of the president’s all-out assault on Iran is expanding ever outward.

Will Neal
Reporter

AKROTIRI, CYPRUS - MARCH 2: The entrance of RAF Akrotiri pictured on March 2, 2026 in Akrotiri, Cyprus. An Iranian-made drone crashed into the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus early Monday morning causing minimal damage and no injuries. This strike followed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's decision to let the US use British bases for defensive operations against Iran. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides clarified that Cyprus itself is not involved in the military conflict. (Photo by Alexis Mitas/Getty Images)
Alexis Mitas/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s new war just hit Europe. An Iranian drone struck a British military base in Cyprus on Sunday, after Saturday’s launch of the MAGA president’s all-out assault on the Iranian regime plunged the Middle East into a state of chaos not seen since George W. Bush’s 2003 invasion of Iraq. The U.K. Ministry of Defence says no casualties have been reported at the Cypriot facility, but that family members of active service personnel would be moved off-base as a precaution. “Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people,” the MoD said in a statement. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, is said to have been briefed on the situation by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. The U.K. is currently assisting the U.S. in its defense of military assets in the Middle East, but has not been involved in direct strikes against targets in Iran, which are now confirmed to have killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plus several of his likely successors.

Read it at BBC News
