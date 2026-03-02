First Missile Hits Europe as Trump’s War Spirals Out of Control

Donald Trump’s new war just hit Europe. An Iranian drone struck a British military base in Cyprus on Sunday, after Saturday’s launch of the MAGA president’s all-out assault on the Iranian regime plunged the Middle East into a state of chaos not seen since George W. Bush’s 2003 invasion of Iraq. The U.K. Ministry of Defence says no casualties have been reported at the Cypriot facility, but that family members of active service personnel would be moved off-base as a precaution. “Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people,” the MoD said in a statement. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, is said to have been briefed on the situation by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. The U.K. is currently assisting the U.S. in its defense of military assets in the Middle East, but has not been involved in direct strikes against targets in Iran, which are now confirmed to have killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plus several of his likely successors.