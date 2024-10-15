First Openly Gay Finnish Hockey Player, 29, Killed by 66-Year-Old Partner
TRAGEDY
Finland’s first out professional hockey player, 29, has been shot by his 66-year-old partner, according to reports. Janne Puhakka played a season for the Espoo Blues in Finland’s top Liiga hockey league before joining France’s Ligue Magnus in 2017. In his 2022 memoir, “Ulos Kopista,” Puhakka came out as gay. Finish Police reported that Puhakka was allegedly shot by his partner Rolf Nordmo when he returned to their home in the city of Espoo’s Henttaa neighborhood. “It was revealed in the interrogation that the motive for the crime was the ending of the relationship between the victim and the suspect,” said the Police of Finland in a statement. Puhakka recently starred in Finland’s version of “The Traitors” called “Petolliset.” Upon the news of his death, the show posted a message that the final episode, which was scheduled for Thursday, will be postponed. “We have come to the conclusion that right now is not the right time to air an episode. We will return to the question of the possible presentation of the episode later,” the statement read. “We share in the grief of Janne’s loved ones.”