First Prison Photo of Sam Bankman-Fried Shows How Far He’s Fallen
JAILHOUSE BLUES
The first image of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from behind bars was made public this week, and no surprise, the disgraced billionaire does not appear to be enjoying himself. The photograph, obtained by independent content creator Tiffany Fong, shows Bankman-Fried standing beside five other inmates looking gaunt and forlorn. He is dressed in a loose-fitting brown T-shirt, tan shorts, and sneakers. In a video, Fong said she received the photo from a former inmate identified as G Lock. It was allegedly taken on Dec. 17, on a rare day when prisoners were granted access to electronics, she said. G Lock added in an interview with Fong that “my son” Bankman-Fried had arrived in jail clean-shaven. Now, he said, the convicted fraudster has become “scruffier than a motherfucker” and isn't regularly showering. Bankman-Fried was convicted on all seven counts in November and faces decades of possible prison time. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.