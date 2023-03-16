CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
First Republic Bank Exploring Sale Amid Banking Sector Chaos
DOMINO EFFECT
Read it at The New York Times
Mid-size bank First Republic is exploring a potential sale after its shares plummeted amid instability in the banking sector, Bloomberg first reported Wednesday. The bank, based in San Francisco, hasn’t been able to gain footing following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, with its shares falling 70 percent. The bank secured $70 billion in liquidity from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase on Sunday on top of emergency funding. First Republic is exploring other options aside from a sale, including an infusion of cash, but a source told The New York Times no deal has been made.