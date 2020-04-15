CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
First Round of Stimulus Checks Crashes Bank, IRS Sites
GOOD LUCK
Bank and Internal Revenue Service websites crashed on Wednesday morning after the first round of federal coronavirus stimulus payments rolled out via direct deposit accounts. Major banks such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citi, and Capital One reported outages on their websites as online traffic surged when Americans started receiving their stimulus payments. Many people are also reporting “status not available” messages when trying to track their payments via an IRS tool, according to WXIA. Congress passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package last month to ease the heavy blow to the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Americans who make less than $75,000 per year are expected to receive $1,200 checks.