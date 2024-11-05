Cheat Sheet
1
‘Morning Joe’ on Vance’s Closing Message: ‘What Is Wrong With This Guy?’
FINAL INSULT
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 11.05.24 8:43AM EST 
MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ team reacted to JD Vance calling Kamala Harris “trash” in his closing message of the 2024 election.
MSNBC

The panel on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Tuesday roundly condemned JD Vance for calling Kamala Harris trash in one of his final events of the campaign. “In two days, we’re going to take out the trash, and the trash’s name is Kamala Harris,” Vance said at an event in Atlanta on Monday. On Morning Joe, Claire McCaskill questioned why Vance would say something like that given the GOP’s need to win over women voters. “It should tell you all you need to know,” the former Missouri Democratic senator said. “This guy’s judgment is so flawed he goes from calling this guy—Trump—America’s Hitler, to calling Kamala Harris trash. Something’s wrong there. That’s really, radically wrong.” Host Joe Scarborough added that the Trump campaign’s strategy appeared to be “let’s offend as many women as possible,” while Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson asked simply: “JD Vance—what is wrong with this guy? What is wrong with this guy? He’s supposed to be smart. He wrote a book!”

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

2

First Sign of Violence as Election Judge Is Punched in the Face

HERE WE GO
Sean Craig
Updated 11.05.24 9:58AM EST 
Published 11.05.24 9:46AM EST 
The Orland Township office early voting polling place Nov. 1, 2018, in Orland Park, Illinois.
Ted Slowik/The Daily Southtown

A 24-year-old Illinois man was charged with aggravated battery after punching an election judge at an early voting location on Sunday, according to police. Police in the Chicago suburb Orland Park said they were called to the polling site at 11 a.m. after a man was reported causing a fracas in the voting line. They said Daniel Schmidt was “restrained by numerous people” after entering the voting location and trying to blow past a line of people waiting to vote. When an election judge asked him to go to the back of the line, Schmidt refused, at which point a second judge intervened. Police said he tried pushing past the election workers, yelled profanities at them and, when he was prevented again from entering, punched the second election judge in the face. The judge declined treatment. Schmidt faces two counts of aggravated battery to a person over 60 and misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and is due to appear back in court later this month.

Read it at Chicago Tribune

Shop with Scouted

The Lola Blanket Is The Softest, Most Luxurious Blanket I’ve Ever Owned
COZY VIBES
Kristen Garaffo 

Freelancer

Published 10.09.24 3:12PM EDT 
Lola Blanket Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that the temps are (finally!) beginning to dip, cozying up in a blanket on the couch in honor of cuffing season is non-negotiable. Whether I’m having a slow morning with coffee or settling in for movie night, I love nothing more than cocooning myself in a luxury blanket. Of course, as an interior design enthusiast, I appreciate how a chic throw can instantly elevate your living room sofa and signal the change of seasons.

Fall and winter are the perfect time to incorporate heavy knits and faux fur into your home decor lineup, so when Lola Blankets reached out to see if I’d like to try one of their throws, it was a no-brainer.

Lola Blanket
$109-$299

Lola Blankets proudly claims that they have the internet’s softest blankets and spoiler alert: I think they’re right. Each blanket is vegan, cruelty-free and made of the softest faux fur imaginable. It’s double-sided, so you can’t escape the coziness, and the ruching in the design is achieved with elastic, so there’s a slight stretch to it. They’re available in three sizes—the large is big enough for a queen-sized bed, the medium would be perfect for the sofa and there’s even a baby blanket.

Buy At Lola Blanket

I have the brand’s large-sized blanket that travels around my house, because the blanket is just that good. It stays on the bed for especially chilly nights. I move it to the sofa for extra cozy reading time, and it goes on my lap while I’m working. Even the dog will seek it out when she wants to take a nap. Everyone in my household is in love. And, for pet and children owners, Lola Blankets are shed-free, stain-resistant and machine washable (in cold water), so they’re easy to care for, too.

Pros:

  • Machine washable.
  • Stain resistant.
  • Double-sided.
  • Slightly stretchy—perfect for sharing with a partner or pet.
  • Doesn’t shed or pill.
  • Vegan and cruelty-free.
  • Available in three sizes.

Cons:

  • Hang-dry only.
  • Slightly expensive (but worth the price!).

These luxury blankets come in a variety of colors, ranging from warm neutrals to bold prints. I have one in cocoa butter, which is a mix of cream and light tan that looks equally gorgeous on my off-white sofa, as well as my bed. And while this specific colorway is sold out, Caramel N’ Cream is very similar! I’m so happy to have this blanket for the holiday season and beyond. Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to the internet’s softest blanket—it’s a worthwhile investment and you totally deserve it.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

The Best Heated Blankets, Because It’s Finally Getting ColdWARM UP
Korin Miller
Best heated blankets 2022

3
Trump Camp Takes Wild Jab at Slandered Olympic Boxer in Final Campaign Ad
NOT AGAIN
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.05.24 9:42AM EST 
Algerian gold medallist Imane Khelif greets crowds during a bus tour in her hometown city of Tiaret on August 16, 2024.
-/AFP via Getty Images

In the tense last days before the presidential election, Donald Trump’s campaign released a new ad rehashing widely debunked claims about the gender identity of an Olympic athlete. Called “We Fight,” the minute-long video features a clip of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, accompanied by a voiceover slamming the Democratic Party for ushering in an era when “men can beat up women and win medals.” Khelif, who was born and identifies as female, was the target of a vicious misinformation campaign during this year’s Olympic Games, with Trump, J.K. Rowling, and Elon Musk among the public figures pushing false reports and abuse about her gender. The boxer is presently suing X in France over what her lawyers describe as “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.” Although Trump is not named in the complaint, Khelif’s attorneys have said the former president will “inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution” for his role in facilitating the online attacks against the athlete.

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

4
Queen Camilla Cancels Events While Suffering From Sickness
GET WELL
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 11.05.24 9:03AM EST 
Published 11.05.24 9:01AM EST 
Queen Camilla has pulled out of several events after falling ill, Buckingham Palace said.
EDDIE MULHOLLAND/Reuters

Britain’s Queen Camilla is taking time off work after contracting a chest infection. Buckingham Palace said that the queen, 77, will not be attending a “Field of Remembrance” ceremony on Thursday, with her place being taken by the Duchess of Gloucester. A palace spokesperson said Tuesday: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.” The Remembrance ceremonies honoring veterans are some of the most sacrosanct engagements in the royal calendar. The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is expected to attend the official wreath-laying this weekend in her most high profile engagement since returning to work after a getting the all-clear following her cancer diagnosis. Official palace sources told The Daily Beast the queen was “resting privately at home” under doctors’ supervision. They added that Camilla would also “sadly” be unable to attend an Olympic and Paralympic reception scheduled for Thursday as well.

Read it at Gloucestershire Live

Shop with Scouted

SolaWave’s New Red Light Eye Mask Targets Crow’s Feet and Puffiness in Just Three Minutes
BRIGHT EYES
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 10.18.24 8:09PM EDT 
Published 09.24.24 3:39PM EDT 
SolaWave Red Light Therapy Eye Mask | Scouted, The Daily Beast
SolaWave.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Known for its celebrity-approved 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, SolaWave is a leader in the ever-expanding red and infrared light therapy beauty tech space. The brand recently launched a full-face LED Light Therapy Face Mask and a Red Light Therapy Eye Mask, which sold out in just 24 hours after being released. Finally, the brand restocked the viral eye mask, but stock is selling out quickly once again and, honestly, we understand why. While there are plenty of red light therapy masks on the market today, there aren’t many beauty tech devices harnessing the modality that specifically targets the delicate (and often overlooked) eye region. SolaWaves’s FDA-cleared eye mask is engineered with a blend of red (630nm), amber (605nm), deep red (660nm) and infrared (880nm) LED lights that work to soften fine lines and crow’s feet, depuff eye bags, erase hyperpigmentation and discoloration and lift sagging skin in just three minutes daily.

Eye Recovery Pro Mask With Red & Infrared Light Therapy
Buy At SolaWave

Unlike other devices, SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Mask is designed with medical-grade silicone to mold to the contours of the orbital region and adjustable velcro straps for a bespoke fit (and better penetration). Plus, the hands-free eye mask is lightweight and foolproof to use, so you can efficiently work, walk, watch TV, or do chores during the quick treatment, which means you’ll actually use it. If you’re looking for a powerful LED device that addresses the eye region like nothing else on the market (or are trying to push back quarterly Botox appointments), grab one of SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Masks now before they sell out again.

5
Oprah Winfrey Issues Stark Warning to Those Planning Not to Vote
VOTE
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Updated 11.05.24 2:53AM EST 
Published 11.05.24 1:07AM EST 
Oprah speaks in Philadelphia.
Hannah McKay/REUTERS

PHILADELPHIA—At Kamala Harris’ final campaign rally, Oprah Winfrey had a dire warning for Americans thinking of sitting out the 2024 election. “If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again,” she said. The famed talk show host had already been talking about how urgent voting was on Sunday, when she told of meeting a woman while hiking who told her she was planning to sit out this election. “I know she was immediately sorry she told me that, ’cause I would not let up,” she said. Oprah, who wore a “Yes She Can” shirt, was finishing off a three-month sprint in which she’s been unusually involved in politics, appearing at the Democratic National Convention and holding a friendly interview with Harris. “We are voting to save ourselves from this precipice of danger where we now stand,” she said on Monday. “All the anxiety and the fear you’re feeling, you’re feeling them because you sense the danger. And you change that with your vote.”

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

6
Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Endorses Trump at Chiefs’ Monday Night Football Game
SURROUNDED
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 11.04.24 11:02PM EST 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his mother Randi during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his mother Randi during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Denny Medley/Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes mother loudly endorsed former President Donald Trump while attending her son’s Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Randi Mahomes wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat while watching the game from a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium, according to a video posted to right-wing sports site OutKick, which is owned by Fox Corporation. “Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!” she says, while throwing her arms up in the air. The Mahomes matriarch’s endorsement of the former president comes after her son’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, sparked widespread criticism after “liking” a post penned by Trump to promote his policy platform. She soon clapped back at her haters, writing on social media: “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

7
Watch Kamala Harris Knock Doors in Last-Minute Bid for Votes
PERSONAL TOUCH
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.05.24 2:51AM EST 
Published 11.05.24 1:45AM EST 
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, door knocks with canvassers on November 04, 2024 in Reading, Pennsylvania. With one day to go until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning across Pennsylvania.
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, door knocks with canvassers on November 04, 2024 in Reading, Pennsylvania. With one day to go until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning across Pennsylvania. Michael M. Santiago/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Kamala Harris was seen door-knocking in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on the eve of the 2024 presidential election in a last-minute bid to secure votes. The vice president was in the city of Reading, where she went door to door and surprised one couple. A woman gave Harris a hug outside her home and said she had already voted for her. The woman’s husband, however, had still yet to vote. In another video, Harris is seen surprising a couple and their son. “We sure wasn’t expecting that one, we thought it was Shapiro,” one of the family members said. “Sorry for the intrusion,” Harris tells them, as they appear in complete shock. When Harris asks what the son’s name is, he tells her it’s Cole. “Cole, that’s our son’s name!” Harris said as she shook his hand. Harris later posted some of the footage to social media, writing, “Took some time today to hear from voters in Pennsylvania and ask for their support.”

8
Kamala Harris Notches Another Big Hollywood Endorsement: Dick Van Dyke
STAR POWER
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.04.24 8:52PM EST 
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke, 98, endorsed Kamala Harris while reading a speech he read at a 1964 Civil Rights rally with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke, 98, endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Monday in a message posted across social media. In a video on YouTube, the legendary actor, comedian, and performer did not talk about why he was endorsing the vice president—instead opting to read an excerpt from a speech he delivered at the 1964 Multi-Faith Civil Rights Rally in Los Angeles with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., just months before Congress passed the Civil Rights Act that July. During the rally, Van Dyke read a speech written by Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling. “I got it out the other day, and I think it means as much today if not more,” Van Dyke said. “Hatred is not the norm,” he read from Serling’s speech. “Prejudice is not the norm. Suspicion, dislike, jealousy, scapegoating, none of those are the transcendent facet of the human personality. They are diseases. They are the cancers of the soul. They are the infectious and contagious viruses that have been breeding humanity for years.” Although the nonagenarian actor has stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, he has used his platform to endorse progressive candidates in the past—backing Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 primary and even singing at one of his rallies. “1964—a lot’s happened, not so much as Martin Luther [King Jr.] dreamed of, but it’s a start,” Van Dyke said on Monday.

Read it at YouTube

Shop with Scouted

This AI-Powered Coaching App Makes It Easier to Form Healthy Habits
SIMPLE PLAN
Scouted Staff
Published 11.01.24 5:51PM EDT 
Man and woman flexing in front of purple background
Simple App

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Losing weight is challenging—but finding the right resource to support your journey is another headache in itself. From exorbitant prices to restrictive and ineffective protocols, the diet industry lacks solutions that make meaningful differences at a reasonable price. If you’re ready to embrace a healthier lifestyle, Simple can help you improve without breaking the bank or altering your lifestyle dramatically.

Simple is an innovative, AI-powered app that offers personalized coaching to empower you to make smarter wellness decisions. Leveraging a safe, expert-backed scientific method, Simple guides you through the process of losing weight with a focus on long-term well-being.

Simple App
Use code BFCM70 to get 70% off
Subscribe At Simple App

The Simple process begins with a survey about your goals, preferences and past weight loss experiences, which is used to build a personalized plan that aligns with your lifestyle. Once you’ve signed up, Simple provides access to tools like food logging, nutritional scanning, and daily workout plans. Simple also emphasizes intermittent fasting, so the app includes a tracker to ensure you’re cutting back on calories in a safe way.

To make things even easier, Simple also features Avo, an AI-powered wellness assistant that instantly answers your questions. In other words, you’ll have a 24/7 resource to turn to for healthy recipe ideas, workout suggestions, and more. As you interact with Avo, it better understands your preferences, ensuring its advice is tailored specifically to your needs.

Best of all, Simple offers affordable subscriptions so you can reap its benefits without blowing your budget. Sign up using the code BFCM70, and you’ll even get an extra 70 percent off your plan!

9
Trump Organizer in Pennsylvania Fired for White Nationalist Ties
'NO PLACE IN OUR PARTY'
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.05.24 12:11AM EST 
A Trump sign in Lancaster County, PA
A regional field director for a Trump get-out-the-vote effort in Pennsylvania was fired due to his ties to white nationalists. RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images

A regional field director for former President Donald Trump’s grassroots get-out-the-vote effort in Pennsylvania was fired for secretly promoting white nationalist views, according to multiple reports. Luke Meyer, a 24-year-old regional field director for Trump Force 47 in western Pennsylvania, pseudonymously hosted a podcast with notorious neo-Nazi Richard Spencer while in the role, Politico reported. In episodes of the podcast, Meyer expressed a desire to return America to being “80 percent, 90 percent white” and posted photos of himself wearing a ring bearing the sonnenrad—a symbol used by the Nazis. Trump Force 47 is the campaign’s grassroots organizing effort which is described as a “joint effort” by the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign. Meyer was reportedly fired from the role by the Pennsylvania Republican Party last Friday, and admitted the reporting was accurate to both Politico and The Washington Post. The Pennsylvania GOP did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast, but told Politico that Meyer was background checked. “If we’d had any inkling about his hidden and despicable activity he would never have been hired, and the instant we learned of it he was fired,” the local party said in a statement to Politico. “We have no place in our Party or nation for people with such shameful, hateful views.”

Read it at Politico

10
Ella Emhoff Makes Last-Minute Plea for Votes as Only She Can
KNITTY
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.04.24 6:11PM EST 
Ella Emhoff, daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris, arrives to speak on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22.
Ella Emhoff. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, is showing support for her stepmother in her own creative way–by knitting an “I Voted” sticker. “Have you voted yet?” Emhoff wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Vote for the future you want and the change you want to see,” she continued. “We need to protect our rights, our planet, and our communities. There is only one option for any positive change and that’s Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.” Since Harris became vice president in 2021, Emhoff has cemented herself as the second daughter of fashion. She walked the runway for Coach in September, and was spotted in the front row at several other Fashion Week shows. She has showcased her love for knitting before with the knitwear collective Soft Hands. Emhoff has appeared on the campaign trail a few times to support her stepmother, notably in August at the Democratic National Convention.

