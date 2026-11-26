Firms in which Trump’s sons hold stakes have won billions of dollars in federal backing in the president’s second term.

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A former White House attorney has blasted the president’s “crime syndicate” family following a damning report about a historic $15 billion Pentagon loan to a company linked to Donald Trump Jr.

Ty Cobb, who served as special White House counsel during Donald Trump’s first term, said people have every right to be suspicious of the “crony capitalism” surrounding the president’s eldest son after ProPublica published a report about California-based startup Hadrian Automation.

The company is set to benefit from a mammoth multibillion-dollar loan from the Pentagon to build factories that use AI and robots to manufacture parts for the defense, aerospace, and other industries. The $15 billion loan—among the largest ever awarded by the U.S. government—was agreed to after 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm backed by Trump Jr., invested in Hadrian Automation.

Trump Jr.’s attorney denied that the president’s son had lobbied the Pentagon to approve the $15 billion loan, while the Pentagon said no company it deals with receives “preferential treatment.”

Ty Cobb has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump since leaving his role in the White House in 2018. Screengrab/CNN

Speaking on CNN’s OutFront with Erin Burnett, Cobb was asked whether the Pentagon would still go ahead with the deal, despite scrutiny over whether it would financially benefit Trump Jr.

“I think you can see from [Pete] Hegseth’s participation in the extortion exercise that appears to have occurred at Nvidia yesterday that nothing’s going to stop the Pentagon from doing whatever benefits the Trump family crime syndicate,” Cobb said.

Cobb was referring to an explosive Washington Post report published Wednesday that the defense secretary had discussed whether the Trump administration could invoke the Defense Production Act—a decades-old wartime law—to pressure Nvidia into reinstating the sex-mad Jensen Huang as CEO, even after he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“Hadrian Automation. Yes, they are a government contractor,” Cobb said. “They were not a government contractor until after Don Jr.’s capital company invested in them.”

Cobb then listed several other companies that have benefited after Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital invested in them, including Juul Labs, GrabAGun and Polymarket. Earlier this year, a North Carolina-based rare-earth magnet startup, Vulcan, was also awarded a $620 million Pentagon contract, about three months after 1789 Capital acquired an undisclosed stake in the company.

“People have every right to be suspect of this kind of crony capitalism, and they should be,” Cobb said. “And I will say, to his credit, Don Jr. has the right lawyer who earned his reputation as a white-collar criminal defense attorney.”

Donald Trump Jr. has denied having any sway or involvement in federal award decisions. Eric Lee/Eric Lee/REUTERS

In a previous statement to the Daily Beast, a Hadrian spokesperson said the $15 billion Pentagon loan was “never about one company.”

“The proposed loan contemplated the creation of a consortium of manufacturers across the American industrial base including major defense prime contractors, component suppliers, small businesses and commercial manufacturers, to solve America’s critical munitions shortage,” a spokesperson said.

A Pentagon spokesperson added: “Outside affiliations, investors, or political connections play absolutely no role in the Department’s funding decisions.

“No company receives preferential treatment. The War Department always looks for solutions to benefit the warfighter, not any pre-selected entity.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.